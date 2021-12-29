Details on Vince McMahon promising to fire WWE legend if he beat up "worried" superstar

The Blue Meanie recently recalled how Vince McMahon threatened to fire John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) if the WWE legend went off-script in a match.

JBL famously busted Meanie open during an in-ring brawl at ECW One Night Stand 2005. A month later, WWE’s decision-makers booked a singles bout between the two men on the July 7, 2005 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Blue Meanie admitted he was genuinely worried that JBL would hurt him again during this match. The former ECW star described how he expressed his concerns to Triple H before he had a reassuring discussion with Vince McMahon.

“He comes in and he goes, ‘I understand you’re worried?’ ‘Well, yes, Vince,'" said Blue Meanie. "And I gave him the cliff notes of the history between me and JBL… He goes, ‘Well, Meanie, if John goes into business for himself, then he’s fired.’ I was like, ‘He said it! He said fired!’ I was like, ‘Well, I appreciate it.’”

Blue Meanie went on to defeat JBL in a four-minute No Disqualification match due to the interference of Batista and Stevie Richards. The match is best remembered for Richards striking JBL in the head with a stiff steel chair shot.

The Blue Meanie also thanked Vince McMahon

After he made his name in Paul Heyman’s ECW in the mid-1990s, The Blue Meanie briefly worked for Vince McMahon’s WWE in 1998 and 1999. He performed as the Bluedust character and worked alongside Goldust, both as an ally and opponent.

The Blue Meanie, whose brief WWE return in 2005 only lasted a few weeks, thanked Vince McMahon for giving him a chance in the late 1990s.

“I also said, ‘Hey, I didn’t get to see you after I got released, but thanks for the opportunity you gave me back in ‘98, all that stuff,'" Blue Meanie continued. "‘Oh, you’re welcome.’ But that was basically him reassuring me that John wasn’t going into business and do anything in the ring, which you never know.”

After speaking to Vince McMahon, Blue Meanie exchanged pleasant words backstage with JBL before their match on SmackDown. Despite their previous issues,the former on-screen rivals later became friends in real life.

