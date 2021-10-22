"One time where Vince listened to the audience" - Jim Ross on Vince McMahon approving top WWE star's face turn

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross recently recalled how Vince McMahon listened to fans when he turned Steve Austin babyface in November 2001.

Austin became a heel in April 2001 at WrestleMania 17 and aligned himself with long-term rival Vince McMahon. Due to his overwhelming popularity, The Texas Rattlesnake only worked as a bad guy for seven months before McMahon booked him as a babyface again.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said positive reactions from WWE fans left Vince McMahon with little choice but to adjust Austin’s character.

“It just was fun to make people boo you. I don’t understand the logic, it’s psychological, I get it. But boy, they all had fun being heels. Even Austin, he was having fun being a heel when we turned him [into a babyface]. Well, the audience turned him. We didn’t do s***. The audience turned Austin, and Austin went right along with them. And that’s one time where Vince listened to the audience,” Ross said.

Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 victory over The Rock took place in his home state of Texas. For that reason, Jim Ross thought the heel turn was never going to work in front of fans who adored Austin so much.

Jim Ross says Vince McMahon took Steve Austin’s merchandise sales into account

Steve Austin sold more merchandise in the late 1990s and early 2000s than any superstar in WWE history. Babyface superstars usually earn more money than bad guys through merchandise sales, but that was not the case when Austin turned heel in 2001.

Jim Ross added that merchandise numbers played a part in Vince McMahon’s decision to turn the WWE legend back into a good guy.

“Austin was getting over. Just listen. ‘How did merch sales go tonight?’ ‘Well, he’s a heel but he outsold every babyface on the card.’ There’s a lot of measurables there that you can ascertain and utilize,” Ross said.

Austin is not the only heel who outsold babyface superstars on the WWE roster. WrestlingNewsCo recently reported that Roman Reigns’ merchandise sales are similar to that of John Cena during the 16-time World Champion’s days as a full-time babyface.

