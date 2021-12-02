"If Vince himself was here I tell him that right to his face" - Wrestling veteran discusses AJ Styles being sprayed with a fire extinguisher to his face (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about the tag team match featuring AJ Styles & Omos against The Street Profits.

Russo mostly discussed how The Street Profits used a fire extinguisher directly in the face of The Phenomenal One.

The wrestling veteran even questioned whether there should have been some sort of fine for Dawkins to use the extinguisher on AJ Styles' face. Russo even went on to suggest that The Street Profits member could've added something else and WWE could have fined him even more.

“Bro there's so so the week before, The Street Profits use the fire extinguisher in the face of AJ. Okay, so rather than there be a serious suspension, there be a fine, maybe the big guy's Dawkins right? Maybe he doesn't like it. Does something, get fined even more, rather than go down that road." - said Vince Russo.

Russo went on to suggest that Angelo Dawkins could've even gotten into Adam Pearce's face and name-dropped Vince McMahon even to add more spice to the feud and the developing storyline.

The former wrestling booker concluded his statement by claiming that WWE could create anything interesting, even with a little bit of material that's in hand.

“That's what I mean with them, when there's something you can do, like if they suspend those guys and Dawkins had a problem and he gets into Pearce's face and all he's got to say is, 'Yeah you know what bro and if Vince himself was here I tell him that right to his face'. You can create anything that's interesting. You just need to this much." - added Vince Russo.

AJ Styles vowed to get revenge on The Street Profits

Following the fire extinguisher situation that developed on RAW last week, AJ Styles appeared on this week's show to send a message to The Street Profits.

The former WWE Champion was backstage with Omos, and it was noted that Styles had his vision impaired after the extinguisher was sprayed into his face. He was sporting a pair of dark sunglasses and basically had Omos leading him around.

It's safe to say that AJ Styles is aiming to get his revenge on the Profits, as WWE continues to build-up to an interesting feud in the tag team division.

What do you think of AJ Styles' current 'blind angle'? How do you think it will all play out in the end? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

