"Gets buried in the match" - Wrestling veteran questions WWE's booking of Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has questioned WWE's booking of Dominik Mysterio. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how Dominik got buried in the match against Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW.

Russo then added that he will look forward to seeing what WWE does with Dominik Mysterio in order to protect him. He also pointed out how Dominik is looked down upon for not being a champion and is seen as ''not good enough''.

"Dominik gets buried in the match. Okay bro, let's see what they do next week to protect Dominik. Let's see what they do next week, since they buried him verbally, you're not a champion, you're not good enough. Then they destroy him in a match, so what are you going to do for him next week?" - said Vince Russo.

Dominik Mysterio was a part of the WWE RAW Survivor Series Team but was replaced by Bobby Lashley.

On this week's RAW, Bobby Lashley replaced Dominik Mysterio on this year's Survivor Series team. The justification for Dominik's removal was that he has a lack of accomplishments in WWE.

MVP came out in support of Lashley and stated that it was disrespectful to Lashley that WWE didn’t include him in the team. In the aftermath of RAW, MVP even went on to say: 'Bad things happen when The Almighty is disrespected.'

On RAW, Bobby Lashley would go on to beat Dominik and officially replace him in the Survivor Series team for the red brand.

Alongside his father Rey Mysterio, Dominik aimed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. They ultimately failed against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the father-son duo finally secured a win, ensuring Dominik's first championship reign in WWE. At Money in the Bank, the Mysterios lost their titles to The Usos which put an end to their reign of almost 60 days.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 Draft.

