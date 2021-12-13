"Identified with one main star" - Wrestling veterans Bill Apter and Dutch Mantell reveal how WWE currently lacks one particular top guy in the company (Exclusive)

In an episode of SmackTalk, Bill Apter and Dutch Mantell talked about how WWE currently lacks a top name and only focuses on themselves as a company, and not on their top star.

The current WWE roster has some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns. The latter has been the focal point for years now, and is the reigning Universal Champion.

During the conversation, Apter said that back in the day, WWE was identified with one particular top star. The WWE Universe were aware of who the main guy was. However, the fans today don't seem to know who the main guy is.

As per Apter, WWE is more about the company as a whole and not one particular superstar:

"WWE back then was identified with one main star. People always knew who the main guy was. A lot of people don’t know when you talk about wrestling now, they don’t know who that main guy is anymore. Now it’s WWE, not the guy."

Dutch Mantell discussed the same topic in regards to WWE and Hulk Hogan

While speaking about the same topic, Dutch Mantell referenced Hulk Hogan and how The Hulkster didn't want to wrap the company around one particular superstar. Hogan seemingly wanted the company to shine as a whole and get over.

"That is by design because [we] saw early on that Hulk Hogan, something happened to him, his business went for a while. He rebuilt it, and then he didn’t want to wrap it around one guy anymore. He wanted the company, the logo, the image, to be over just [as] an individual guy. I can see the thinking behind that but, I think, that thinking can hurt the company."

As seen in the above statement, Mantell noted that he understood Hulk Hogan's logic, however, such thinking could hurt the company as a whole.

What do you think of the opinions of wrestling legends Bill Apter and Dutch Mantell? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

