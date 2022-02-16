WWE debuts new ring announcer for NXT: Level Up show

As reported earlier today, WWE will be officially canceling 205 Live and introducing a new program called NXT: Level Up. The new show is said to be replacing 205 Live effective immediately, and has already begun taping ahead of NXT 2.0 broadcasts.

Along with new graphics and set designs, it seems that a new on-air personality has been thrusted into the fray; well-known announcer, commentator, and wrestler: Kelly Kincaid.

Kincaid, known as Quinn McKay in the independent scene, was seen at the start of NXT: Level Up, and it seems that she will serve as the show's new ring announcer.

Earlier this month, the company filed a trademark claim with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the ring name. At the time, it was unclear how or in what manner WWE would use the name, but now it's apparent.

As of writing, neither NXT nor Kincaid herself have made any comments about the debut and/or their formal employment with the company. It is also unclear if Kincaid will be taking on any other roles, either between the ropes or at the announcement desk, for the brand as of right now.

WWE's new show NXT: Level Up will debut this upcoming Friday

As announced during tonight's special NXT: Vengeance Day special, the company will be debuting NXT: Level Up in the same timeslot formally held by 205 Live.

205 Live debuted on the Network in 2016, following the popularity of the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. The brand solely featured superstars in the cruiserweight division and would air on Friday nights following SmackDown.

While showcasing some high-quality matches with top-tier talent, the popularity of the program would eventually tapper off, and talent from the purple brand would eventually find their way on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

In 2019, the show went from being a live program to being taped.

Edited by Debottam Saha