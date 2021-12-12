WWE files trademark for its entertainment services

On December 6, 2021, Vince McMahon's brand, WWE, filed to trademark 'WWE THE BUILD TO’. It was stated by the USPTO filing that the promotion has plans to use the phrase for its 'entertainment services' which would be a show on pro-wrestling.

"WWE The Build To" is a digital series that is used to bring to the audience a showcase of the rivalries ahead of pay-per-view events. The series' premiere was in October 2021 and concentrated on the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournament finals which were scheduled for Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

The following description was submitted with the filing:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has revealed the reason behind why Vince McMahon will never induct himself into the Hall of Fame.

To date, only one member of the McMahon family has been a part of the honor - Vincent J. McMahon, the father of Vince McMahon.

Triple H, Vince's son-in-law, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 but as a part of D-Generation X.

Meelz 💪🏾 @MeelzTV Triple H might get three Hall of Fame rings. DX, Evolution, and himself. Triple H might get three Hall of Fame rings. DX, Evolution, and himself.

Describing his thoughts on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, the former manager cited McMahon's ego as a factor for not inducting himself into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Vince will never go in the Hall of Fame as long as he is still alive. That is one thing he constantly tells everybody, he gets mad if they don’t listen, he doesn’t want anyone to thank him on their acceptance speeches. I don’t know if it’s because, let’s face it, Vince has a fairly healthy ego. I don’t know if he wants to be humble and loveable like a shoeshine boy, but he knows the ways that the boys are.

Do you think Vince McMahon should be inducted into the Hall of Fame before he passes away? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

