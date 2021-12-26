WWE made Nikki Bella drop title when she refused to re-sign for the promotion

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently sat down with former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. to discuss quite a few topics. The Bella Twins left Vince's brand in 2012 but returned for a brief period of time in 2013 to bring about some changes.

They started 'Total Divas' together which got them loads of appreciation from the fans and fellow divas. Nikki Bella, who along with her sister Brie was highly responsible for starting the women's evolution in WWE, was forced to drop her title as she refused to re-join the brand.

On the show Wrestling with Freddie, Nikki Bella stated that she had to give up her title for refusing to re-join the WWE. She revealed that the brand was reluctant to discuss their contracts, which made things complicated between the two parties.

So, it’s about — I think our contracts were up after this one RAW, the next day. Still, no one talks to us, and I’m the champion. This is when I beat Beth Phoenix and I’m wondering if anyone is going to talk to me about my contract. Sure enough, the reason why I dropped it to Layla in Chicago out of nowhere was that I was like ‘I’m not signing.’ They were like ‘we’ll give you these stories,’ and I was like, you couldn’t even have a conversation with me. I remember we’d just had this conversation and I said ‘we’re leaving.’ They still probably thought Brie and I were going to sign after the show or that week, they kept calling. Literally, when we left RAW in Chicago, after the championship match, we left and that was it.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were important in starting the women's evolution in the WWE

Brie and Nikki Bella played a big part in giving women new opportunities in WWE. The two sisters started the reality TV show, 'Total Divas', which helped the ladies leverage themselves as wrestlers.

The sisters felt that all the efforts of the women in NXT were going into vain when it came to RAW and SmackDown. They wanted the scenario to change and did do a praise-worthy job of making women more successful in the brand.

"We needed to find a way to be treated like men and treated equally. That's what we wanted for the women. We wanted to empower the women. We were about everyone. 'Who are we getting over today? What's the story?' We never worried about getting our shit in. We just wanted everything to be good and for people to be happy. The locker room was becoming so miserable because girls were working so hard on live events and getting to Raw or SmackDown and being so disappointed. They were losing their will and their hope. We were like, 'there needs to be a massive change here, this is not good,'" Nikki Bella said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will Nikki Bella ever return to the WWE? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman