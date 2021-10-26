WWE announces an exciting new partnership for 2022

WWE has confirmed a brand new partnership is set to take effect starting in 2022. The company has partnered up with the Panini Group, who will serve as WWE's trading card and collectible sticker partner.

The multi-year agreement will begin in the first half of 2022 and will feature a unique trading card product called WWE Prizm trading cards and a WWE Sticker Album.

WWE revealed all of this and more in their official press release, which also featured some words from WWE's Senior Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Development, Scott Zanghellini.

"Panini has a 60-year history in sports and entertainment collectibles and is a leader in the trading card space throughout the U.S. as well as in Latin America, Europe and Asia. We believe that this partnership perfectly aligns our mutual interests in providing fans with exclusive collectibles and, ultimately, growing this category globally." said Scott Zanghellini

The release of these products will reportedly coincide with the buildup towards WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas next year.

WWE recently unveiled their 2022 pay-per-view schedule, and it is great

WWE recently unveiled their plans for the coming year, starting of with their pay-per-view schedule, which has both the fans and the Superstars buzzing.

Considered by many to be a step in the right direction, the company has made two significant changes to its schedule, starting with a cut back on the number of pay-per-views scheduled, as well as changing the date for said PPVs.

The cut back sees them switch from the previous 12 pay-per-views per year schedule to one featuring only nine. Additionally, the events will take place on Saturday nights instead of the usual Sunday nights.

WWE @WWE Time to mark your calendars 🗓 🤩As first reported by @sbjsbd , the 2022 WWE pay-per-view schedule has been released! wwe.com/shows/wrestlem… Time to mark your calendars 🗓 🤩As first reported by @sbjsbd, the 2022 WWE pay-per-view schedule has been released!wwe.com/shows/wrestlem…

With the new schedule in place, the company looks well on its way to making its pay-per-views feel special once again. It's a great decision made here by Vince McMahon and WWE, as they continue to build many tremendous corporate partenerships.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on these significant changes? Share them with us in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman