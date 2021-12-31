WWE officially announces a huge tag team match featuring Cesaro and former 3-time WWE Champion for Day 1

WWE officially took to Twitter to announce that Cesaro and Ricochet will be facing Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WWE Day 1 Kick-Off show on January 1.

“BREAKING: @WWECesaro & @KingRicochet will join forces to battle @WWESheamus & @RidgeWWE on the #WWEDay1 Kickoff show this Saturday at 7pm ET/4pm PT."

The match between the two teams at Day 1 was confirmed after WWE continued to build on the heated feud between Ridge Holland and Sheamus against Cesaro and Ricochet. The four men have been going at it for weeks on SmackDown.

During the recent Christmas Gauntlet to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, Ricochet was distracted by Holland, while the former was busy with Sheamus.

Eventually, Cesaro made his way down to the ring as Ricochet got a surprise pin over The Celtic Warrior for the win. However, Ricochet was later eliminated by Sami Zayn, who was the eventual winner of the Christmas Gauntlet.

Since moving up to the main roster, Ridge Holland has mostly feuded with Cesaro. Holland has labeled Sheamus, a former tag team partner of Cesaro, as his idol since arriving on SmackDown.

WWE Day 1 currently features an incredible lineup

Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. The Usos will also be in action as they aim to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Big E will be defending his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley, despite Rollins recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Another heated feud that might also be settled at Day 1 is the one between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan as The Man will have to defend her RAW Women’s Championship at the show.

RK-Bro will face The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Edge and The Miz will try and settle their score while on the SmackDown side, Drew McIntyre goes up against Madcap Moss.

Edited by Genci Papraniku