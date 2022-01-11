WWE RAW Superstar Omos breaks character live on camera during his match

WWE RAW superstar Omos was seen breaking character on this week's edition of the show.

Before his match against Nick Sanders, Omos was seen interacting with the referee and his opponent. The moment was caught on camera and aired live during WWE RAW.

During the interaction, Omos asked if he should be taunting his opponent regarding the major height difference between the two.

Check out the full video of Omos breaking his character on this link.

As far as the match between Omos and Sanders was concerned, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion didn't have to do much on the night and quickly secured the win in what was a relatively short match.

Omos will be in action against Reggie on next week's episode of RAW.

Omos recently split from AJ Styles and to focus on his singles career on WWE RAW

Omos recently parted ways with AJ Styles despite their success as a tag team. When the pairing was first formed, The Giant mainly assisted AJ Styles during his matches.

During the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble bout, Omos saved AJ Styles from getting eliminated multiple times. He also eliminated Big E and Rey Mysterio, despite not being in the match himself.

At WrestleMania 37, Omos and Styles captured the RAW Tag Team Championships, with the former getting the win after hitting a choke bomb on former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

At SummerSlam, Omos and Styles lost their titles to Randy Orton and Riddle. Shortly afterward, The Giant won The Rock's 25th Anniversary Battle Royal at Survivor Series 2021, last eliminating Ricochet from the match.

After weeks of tension between Omos and AJ Styles, The Phenomenal One's former tag team partner finally betrayed him on the December 20 episode of RAW.

During a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Omos refused to tag himself into the match. This led to Omos turning on Styles and making him a babyface in the process.

Considering his previous success in Battle Royales, Omos could be in the running to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Edited by Angana Roy