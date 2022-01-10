Jimmy Korderas believes Liv Morgan still needs time to carry the women's division

Canadian professional wrestling referee Jimmy Korderas, in an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, opined that Liv Morgan is still not equipped to be the face of WWE.

Liv Morgan faced off against Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 for the RAW Women's Championship. Morgan failed to take the title off Becky as the latter applied a manhandle slam to get the pin. This was not the first time the former Riott Squad member came second to Lynch as she also ended up on the losing side on the December 6 episode of RAW against The Man.

In the interview, Jimmy Korderas stated that she needs to work on her character and improve her mic skills to take charge of the women's division.

“I thought she performed well against Becky, the match was good. I just don’t think Liv, in my opinion, is ready for that spot just yet,” he claimed. “Not from an in-ring standpoint. It’s more from a character standpoint and working on her character and working on her ability on the microphone, I don’t think she’s quite there yet. To be at that level, to carry the women’s division just yet.” - said Korderas.

Liv Morgan opens up about her loss at WWE Day 1

It was a heartbreaking second loss for Morgan against Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1. However, she took to Twitter to speak up after the Premium Live Event that took place at the State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The 27-year-old performer showed her love to the WWE universe who supported her throughout the match and also, her career. She kept it simple and tweeted: 'I love u guys.'

Morgan had an amazing 2021, and could have a big year in 2022. Many fans and observers believe there is a rightful title reign in her future.

