WWE shortens the name of two more SmackDown superstars 

WWE updated the names of two more SmackDown superstars
Prityush Haldar
Modified Nov 07, 2021 09:46 PM IST
WWE has once again shortened the names of two of its superstars, this time Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

In the past, many superstars like Andrade, Murphy, Rusev, Neville, and even current WWE Champion Big E have had their original names shortened.

In the latest update, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo will now be known as Angel and Humberto. The tag team has also been renamed as Los Lotharios. This marks a new chapter for the real-life cousins ever since they teamed up on RAW earlier this year and got drafted to SmackDown later.

Angel confirmed the change on Twitter as well.

Call me #Angel https://t.co/keXhDVkoQv

Los Lotharios won another match on WWE SmackDown

The team of Angel and Humberto has been on an impressive run. Last week, they mounted a surprise attack on Rick Boogs that allowed Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss to win the Trick-or-Street match.

The self-proclaimed “Hottest Tag Team in WWE” continued their impressive run as they notched up yet another victory this week on SmackDown.

🌹 #LosLotharios 🌹#SmackDown @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe https://t.co/4oC8tYd1Y4

Los Lotharios were pitted against the newly-paired team of Cesaro and Mansoor. In a thrilling back-and-forth encounter, the two teams looked to grab the initiative from the opening bell. But Los Lotharios proved too good, as Angel pinned Cesaro after he and Humberto landed the Cerro de la Silla on the Swiss Superman.

The win will help Los Lotharios build up momentum heading into Survivor Series.

Edited by Vishal Kataria
