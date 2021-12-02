Update on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE future

There has been a major update to WWE's attempt to re-sign Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly.

Kyle O'Reilly is said to have passed on a few deals offered by WWE in 2019. O'Reilly's contract will soon end. As far as Johnny Gargano is concerned, talks of his WWE contract extension got underway in October, as reported by Fightful.

According to Fightful, Tommaso Ciampa is trying to fetch extended time for O'Reilly in WWE, and NXT is looking to re-sign the star. On the other hand, Gargano has been praised by WWE for leveraging stars, and NXT doesn't want to do away with him.

A look at Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly's NXT careers

Before breaking out in WWE, Johnny Gargano dominated the independent scene for a long time. Kyle O'Reilly is best remembered for his tag team stint with Bobby Fish.

Gargano has a taste of the main roster, though not formally called up. He was a surprise entrant in the 2019 Royal Rumble match and debuted on RAW with former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa as part of the latter's team.

Kyle O'Reilly's best moments with NXT have been with The Undisputed ERA. O'Reilly held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Bobby Fish. Eventually, after the ERA's fallout, O'Reilly locked horns with former ERA leader Adam Cole in a series of matches.

Should WWE re-sign Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

