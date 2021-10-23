"I’m going to make sure that I have more opportunities" - Xavier Woods predicts what's next for him after winning the King of the Ring

Xavier Woods spoke with the New York Post after his win this week. Woods overcame all odds to realize his lifelong King of the Ring dream.

The WWE King of the Ring winner and Finn Balor put on an instant classic at Crown Jewel in the finals of the tournament. However, the stars lined up for Woods as he landed a flying elbow on the Prince to seal the win. After the match, Woods held aloft the scepter and took his place atop the throne as the new King.

Woods opened up on what was next for him in WWE. He guaranteed that the win would ensure that he had more opportunities on WWE TV:

"I’m going to make sure that I have more opportunities in whatever realm I chose, whether that’s in tag team or singles competition. I’ll tell you right now, in whatever sense it happens, I’m gonna pop off. I’m about to pop off hard in a very non-traditional way. Because if you’ve followed my career, it’s something that drives me and this is what passion is," Woods said.

Xavier Woods missed Big E and Kofi during his crowning moment

During the interview, Woods also mentioned that he could not wait to get back home and celebrate with the other New Day members. Woods stated that he was eagerly waiting to celebrate the win with Kofi. He added that he was glad to see Big E after the match and the two men hugged in the gorilla position after the tournament ended.

With this win, Woods finally got that one moment to shine that had eluded him for so long. While his New Day stablemates won the WWE Championship, Woods found it difficult to break out into a singles run. However, this win will cement Xavier's legacy as a singles competitor and help him in a singles run if he chooses to do so.

Would you like to see Xavier Woods emerge as a singles star? Or should he continue with Kofi as a tag team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

