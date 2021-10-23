"The SmackDown kingdom belongs to me now" - Xavier Woods opens up on winning King of the Ring tournament

The New York Post caught up with WWE King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods after Crown Jewel to get his take on winning the tournament.

This week at Crown Jewel, Woods took down Finn Balor in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament to win the crown. The whole tournament was built around the narrative that Woods was chasing his childhood dream of winning the crown. The New Day member finally had his time to shine in Saudi Arabia in front of a packed crowd at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh.

Xavier Woods relayed that it was surreal to realize his childhood dream. He stated that this win would help him take total control of the blue brand:

"I feel royal. I can tell you that. On a real note, this is what I cared about in wrestling. This is the first thing that I ever wanted. This is the only thing I ever wanted. So obviously we’re going to use this king situation to take over (WWE) and gain as much control as humanly possible, which will be total control because the SmackDown kingdom belongs to me now," said Woods.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be on SmackDown

The October 22 episode of SmackDown will be the season premiere for the blue brand and the start of new storylines heading into Survivor Series.

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft and the duo will look to capitalize on the momentum from Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see whether the win propels Woods into a singles career or if he sticks with Kofi to scale new heights in the tag team division.

