"At some point, I won't be able to do this anymore" - Xavier Woods reveals his retirement plans after WWE

King Xavier Woods seems to be on the peak of WWE right now. For the first time in his career, he has been the central focus of The New Day.

After a decade with the promotion, Woods became part of the most successful and legendary tag team in history. While Big E is the current WWE champion, few winners have made the King of the Ring tournament feel as crucial as King Woods.

However, with Xavier Woods, it's hard to overlook that he has several ambitions outside of the pro wrestling bubble. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Woods revealed that he doesn't only want to be a wrestler despite his love for the business (H/T Rajah):

“I don’t want to be just a wrestler. I never wanted to be just a wrestler. Wrestling is fantastic. I will love it until the day that I take my last breath and for two more minutes afterwards. I do understand that at some point, I won’t be able to do this anymore. My body is finite. My career in wrestling is finite. I think that it’s something you have to look at head on as far as what that next chapter of life looks like," Woods said.

Woods stated that he has been lucky enough to learn from the previous generation:

"I feel like I’ve been lucky enough, this generation has been lucky enough, to learn from the previous generation and the things they taught us, and the knowledge that they’ve bestowed down upon us so that we don’t make the same mistakes, and so we navigate roads differently."

He continued by saying that if each generation isn't the best, then the previous generation didn't do their job well enough.

Xavier Woods says this generation of wrestlers do a lot more than wrestle

In the same interview with Ryan Satin, Xavier Woods stated that one of the best parts of this generation is that several superstars have ventures and accomplishments outside the ring.

Xavier Woods is one such example, as he is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in educational psychology and hosts the famous UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Ultimately, what Xavier Woods is saying is that superstars are now a lot wiser with their finances as well as their physical and mental health. It certainly highlights many positive changes in the approach that this generation of wrestlers has taken compared to the last.

