Xavier Woods secures spot in WWE King Of The Ring final

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has edged closer to achieving his dream of becoming King of The Ring after defeating Jinder Mahal in the semifinals in an incredible back-and-forth contest on RAW.

The former Tag Team Champion previously defeated Ricochet in the first round to set up his match with Mahal. After an even 15-minute contest, Xavier Woods connected with a top rope elbow drive and secured his spot in the tournament's final.

With this victory, Woods didn't just book a place for himself in the finals but also avenged his tag-team partner, Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member will now face Finn Balor in the tournament's final to determine who gets the bragging rights to call himself 'The King.'

Xavier Woods will have a tough task in the final against Finn Balor

Xavier Woods has been asking WWE for a King of the Ring revival since the company signed him in 2010. Woods has spoken at length about his love for this legendary tournament multiple times throughout the years.

With his dreams coming true this year when he finally got the chance to participate in the tournament, this certainly feels like Xavier Woods' moment.

However, he faces one of the most difficult challenges in the finals against Finn Balor. The Prince is an established singles superstar who has held some major championships all over the world.

A win over Balor on Thursday could also help kickstart Woods' singles career in WWE. With other members of the New Day, Kofi Kingston, and Big E already tasting success, a tournament victory could establish Xavier Woods as a single's star as well.

Woods was always one of the most charismatic stars in the company, and the WWE Universe seems to be firmly behind him during his run towards the King Of The Ring crown.

Could this finally be his time, or will the fans have to wait a little longer?

