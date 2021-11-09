Zelina Vega proposes the idea of an interesting holiday with fellow WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega has proposed the idea of an interesting holiday with fellow WWE Superstar Xavier Woods.

Taking to Twitter, she went on with her extraordinarily interesting idea and wrote that everyone should write a brief but in-depth essay about the two respective superstars.

Vega’s plan involves watching Naruto and playing video games. She even mentioned wearing a Pokemon costume and hilariously wrote about kids getting off school. The Queen's Crown Tournament winner concluded her tweet by even promising free pizza to everyone.

"I say.. we need a holiday, @AustinCreedWins & I. Where everyone must write a brief but in-depth essay about our awesomeness, watching 3 seasons of Naruto is a must, 6hr minimum of video gaming, kids get off school, Pokémon costumes are the only proper attire & free pizza for all."

👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 @TheaTrinidad I say.. we need a holiday, @AustinCreedWins & I. Where everyone must write a brief but in-depth essay about our awesomeness, watching 3 seasons of Naruto is a must, 6hr minimum of video gaming, kids get off school, Pokémon costumes are the only proper attire & free pizza for all. I say.. we need a holiday, @AustinCreedWins & I. Where everyone must write a brief but in-depth essay about our awesomeness, watching 3 seasons of Naruto is a must, 6hr minimum of video gaming, kids get off school, Pokémon costumes are the only proper attire & free pizza for all. https://t.co/8xxtqJ37Nb

Zelina Vega's idea also received an interesting response from the latest WWE King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods. King Woods wrote that the idea was wonderful.

The New Day member seems pretty keen to speak with Vega and decide on a date for the idea that was brought up.

Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods were the ‘Queen and King’ of WWE

On the 21st of October, 2021, Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel against Doudrop in the final. Now, Vega mostly goes by the name ‘Queen Zelina’.

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods was a part of the King of the Ring Tournament and defeated Ricochet in the first round. Jinder Mahal was defeated by Woods in the second round, and in the final, Woods defeated Finn Bálor to become the King of Ring.

