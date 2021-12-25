"Now I want to go forward" - Zelina Vega reveals another historic accomplishment she wants to achieve in WWE

In an interview with Mike Jones on DC101, Queen Zelina Vega talked about the Queen’s Crown Tournament final that took place in Saudi Arabia on the 21st of October as well as another 'first-ever' she wants to achieve in WWE.

Earlier in the year, Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021 to become the first-ever Queen of WWE.

During the conversation, Vega listed her accomplishments and pointed out that she’s not only the first-ever Queen of WWE but also the first queen to hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

However, Zelina Vega isn't willing to settle with what she has achieved so far. Even with everything she has achieved, Vega wants to make even more history by becoming the first-ever Queen who is also the RAW Women’s Champion.

“When it goes into the history books, I’m the first Queen, I’m the official Queen. So when you look at this, I’m not only the first Queen, I’m also the first Queen that’s also the Women’s Tag Team Champion! So now I want to go forward and make history again. I want to be the first-ever Queen that’s also RAW Women’s Champion,” said Vega. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Zelina Vega is currently competing in the women's tag team division in WWE. However, she also has her sights set on a singles title run.

Winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Carmella marks Queen Zelina Vega's first championship reign in the company, coming almost immediately on the back of her historic win at Crown Jewel.

In the same interview, Vega expressed her gratitude for being the first ever Queen of WWE.

She pointed out how her tag team partner Carmella was the first Women's Money In The Bank holder and listed Sasha Banks and Bayley's first-ever women's tag title reign.

Zelina Vega also took note of Asuka, who was the first Women’s Royal Rumble winner.

“I get to have something just for me. Carmella gets to have the first-ever Money In The Bank. The first-ever tag champions being, you know, Bayley and Sasha. There are different people for different things. Asuka, the first Women’s Royal Rumble winner. But now, for me, I get to be the first-ever Queen,” said Vega. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Zelina Vega's first-title reign began on the 22nd of November, 2021 on an episode of RAW. She teamed up with Carmella to defeat Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H and win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

