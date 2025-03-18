WWE nixed plans to create new tag team championships, according to former superstar

WWE had plans to create new tag team titles years ago but it never came to fruition. Former star René Duprée said the company wanted to crown La Résistance as the inaugural champions.

Duprée was involved in a team with Sylvain Grenier from 2003. Robért Conway was later added to the group. When the two stars won the World Tag Team Championship from Kane and Rob Van Dam at that year's Bad Blood, René made history by becoming the youngest and first teenage champion in WWE history.

During a recent episode of his Café dé René podcast, René Duprée stated that WWE wanted to create the ECW Tag Team Championship and the plans were for La Résistance to be the first champions. He noted he'd only heard this from the late Pat Patterson.

"Just debuted on ECW the night before, and the plan was — this is a shoot because I heard it from Pat [Patterson], that they were gonna make ECW Tag Titles and give it to us [La Résistance]. But, I had started developing [a] substance abuse problem and my lower back was hurting so I decided to take a couple muscle relaxers and I took a couple more and a couple more and a couple more," René said.

Duprée added that he was also not in the right frame of mind at the time, because he had started taking a lot of muscle relaxers owing to his lower back pain. Ultimately the plans for the ECW Tag Team Championship never materialised.

"And then me and Sly were facing off you and Kofi Kingston, right? And Sly had gotten me these brand-new pair of tights because Vince [McMahon] didn’t like the loose tights because I would flop around in the midsection area if you know what I mean. So Sly gets these extra small pair of tights that don’t fit. But I was also not in the right frame of mind," he added. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Watch his comments in the video below:

When was René Duprée's last match in WWE?

The 41-year-old wrestler was released from WWE in July 2007. He competed in FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) the month prior, which is the predecessor of NXT.

Expand Tweet

His last televised match for the wrestling juggernaut was on February 20, 2007, where he and Sylvan defeated Los Luchas in a Tag Team Match. Duprée's last singles bout was on a WWE ECW show against Bobby Lashley in December 2006.

Duprée continues to be active in the wrestling business today, and it'll be interesting to see if he returns to the company under Triple H's helm sometime in the near future.

