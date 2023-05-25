WWE nixed replay of Glenn Jacobs segment at Linda McMahon's request, former photographer recalls

Former WWE photographer Tom Buchanan recently recalled how Linda McMahon reacted to an appearance he made on television with Glenn Jacobs.

Jacobs, better known as Kane, performed as the evil dentist character Dr. Isaac Yankem in 1995 and 1996. While filming vignettes in a dentist's office, Buchanan was drafted in to portray a horrified patient. The segment aired once on WWE programming before Linda McMahon nixed the footage.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Buchanan explained why the former WWE President did not want the scene to air again:

"I happened to be there and we needed a person to fill in the chair, so I got stuck in the chair and he [Glenn Jacobs] simulated yanking my teeth and I had to scream and be in pain. It ran once, Linda McMahon thought it was too much pain, that it wouldn't work as a repeat, so it never aired again. That was my one story with Isaac Yankem, Glenn Jacobs. He was a good man." [38:00 – 38:22]

After the dentist gimmick ran its course, Jacobs was repackaged as Fake Diesel before debuting as The Undertaker's storyline brother Kane in 1997. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tom Buchanan's experience working for Linda McMahon

Although Vince McMahon's wife is best known for her political career, she also played a big role behind the scenes in WWE for many years.

During his days as a WWE photographer, Buchanan worked closely with Linda McMahon on content for the company's magazine:

"Initially, Linda was even more hands-on [than Vince McMahon]. Linda was essentially the editor, publisher of the magazine, so when I was hired full-time Linda was running our production meetings. She would have every say about every article, about every picture, about everything. She was very, very hands-on. I remember that first meeting, one of the things she said to me was, 'Tom, I want you to use my money like it's your money. Treat it with respect.'" [8:06 – 8:37]

In the same interview, Buchanan spoke about the time that WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior threatened to kill him following a backstage incident.

