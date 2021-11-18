WWE NXT 2.0 is a haven for wrestlers and commentators says Beth Phoenix

Recently, WWE NXT has undergone a makeover. Beth Phoenix, who is currently a commentator on NXT 2.0, spoke about the brand's method of operations.

NXT 2.0 recently concluded their Halloween Havoc special and, in December, they’ll be keeping fans entertained with WarGames.

Beth Phoenix joined David LaGreca and Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio to discuss her new EP Stone Rose and Bone and NXT's multifaceted changes.

Beth said that she hasn't changed the way she approaches commentary and that her fellow commentators, Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph, have the encouragement to do their own thing.

"No [NXT 2.0 has not led to me changing my commentary style] and there’s not, per se, new people in charge. I would just say we’re freshening up the brand more than anything andm, like I said, focusing more on, like, instead of NXT being really branded as the yellow brand, we’re looking to produce stars. That’s our entire directive, our entire motivation. The matches you see are not only just reps for these stars but also for everybody to kind of push the envelope a little bit, and I love that."

She was further asked if she opines that NXT 2.0 will help newer talents with their transition to the main roster and her response was:

"Yes [I think NXT 2.0 creates an easier transition to the main roster]. I think, in a lot of ways, the talent is getting an opportunity not only in their training behind the scenes, all their preparation for TV, but they’re getting a great education in learning television as well, which is a whole different animal. It’s something you can’t learn doing live shows on the independent scene unless you’re being filmed with multiple cameras in the WWE style, you know? We’re always working the camera and if you’ve never done that, it’s different."

WWE NXT 2.0 might transition into a TV-14 show

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD. Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD.

WWE NXT 2.0 can transition into a TV-14 show. WWE has made a brilliant effort to present NXT 2.0 in a new light with shorter matches.

It seems that WWE NXT 2.0 might make the change, but the said changes are not similar to the TV-MA content produced during The Attitude Era. The revamped edition caters entirely to a younger demographic.

WWE is trying to create a work environment favorable for all types of wrestlers regardless of their age or experience. The show continually features the next generation of superstars trying to make an impact in the wrestling world.

Keeping tabs on potential risk factors, WWE is ready to bring the element of entertainment to the next level with NXT 2.0.

