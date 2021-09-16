WWE NXT 2.0 premiere: September 14 episode viewership revealed as the black and gold brand gets revamped

A lot of people tuned in last night to see the premiere of WWE NXT 2.0.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 770,000 viewers, which is way up from last week's 601,000. Fan curiosity over the NXT 2.0 rebranding won out in a big way this week. However, it will be interesting to see if WWE will be able to maintain these numbers in the future.

There should be a good portion of people that will likely come back next week due to Tommaso Ciampa capturing the NXT Championship for a second time. But how long he will hold it remains to be seen.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



275,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.21 rating).



It was the relaunch of the show as "NXT 2.0".

#WWENXT



📊More analysis and breakdowns across demos: WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 770,000 viewers on average, the most since April 20.275,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.21 rating).It was the relaunch of the show as "NXT 2.0".📊More analysis and breakdowns across demos: patreon.com/posts/56203148 WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 770,000 viewers on average, the most since April 20.



275,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.21 rating).



It was the relaunch of the show as "NXT 2.0".

#WWENXT



📊More analysis and breakdowns across demos: patreon.com/posts/56203148 https://t.co/kkTsN2Kpx5

WWE NXT 2.0 placed 10th on cable for Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a rise from last week from 0.14 to 0.21. With viewership and demo both up, this has to be viewed as a victory for WWE NXT 2.0. But the numbers next week will be very telling if people enjoyed what they saw last night or not.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 31st spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they rose up to 10th. The numbers have risen across the board for WWE NXT 2.0. Regardless of what happens in the future, night one of the rebranding must be viewed as a success.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened this week with LA Knight going one-on-one with Bron Breakker, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner.

Also Read

The closing moments of the show saw the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

What did you think of WWE NXT 2.0's debut? Will you tune in to see the show next week? Or are you one and done? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Alan John