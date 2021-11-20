WWE NXT 2.0 changes names of multiple superstars

Multiple WWE NXT 2.0 superstars have gone through a notable name change, according to information disclosed by PWInsider.

Karen Q, who was known as Mei Ying, will now be known as Wendy Choo. Wendy made her debut in WWE during the Mae Young Classic of 2018.

With her part in the organization made official in February 2019, Choo's character was also reformatted in association with the group Tian Sha. Tian Sha consisted of Choo, Xia Li and Boa. The trio made their debut in January 2021. Li has found notable success on the main roster since then.

PWInsider has also reported changes to the name Kellie Morga, her name has been changed to Malani. Malani was signed by the organization following her incredible performance at WWE's Las Vegas tryouts, which took place during August 2021.

The names of 3 referees have also apparently been changed. WWE recently moved towards filing trademarks to gain some brand new in-ring names. This has seemingly resulted in the following name changes: Aja Smith has been changed to Daphne Lashaunn, Tom Castor to Derek Sanders and DA Brewer has been renamed Dallas Irvin

WWE NXT 2.0 has recently seen releases and refurbishing

The black and gold brand has recently been under a lot of work, internally and externally. The WWE Universe saw several releases from the brand before it was restructured as NXT 2.0.

WWE NXT has one of the best prospective wrestling personnel in the world. However, the superstar releases the organizations have made due to budget cuts have received stern criticism from the WWE Universe. The released superstars were:

Oney Lorcan

Frankey Monet

Ember Moon

Trey Baxter

Jessie kamea

Katrina Cortez

Jeet Rama

Zayda Cortez

Regardless of the ordeal, WWE NXT 2.0 will undoubtedly be an amazing experience for the fans as the company has made a remarkable effort to enhance the quality of the show by bringing in other notable talents. The show will also cater to a much younger demographic consisting of shorter matches with exciting finishes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WWE has its eye on the tribulations that are yet to come and has rebranded the entire show to strengthen its motto of creating a system that develops wrestlers and captivates the wrestling universe.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of the rebranded NXT 2.0? Yes No 0 votes so far