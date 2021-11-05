WWE NXT 2.0 Star Zoey Stark undergoing knee surgery

On Wednesday, news broke that WWE NXT 2.0 superstar Zoey Stark has been reportedly injured and will be out of action for some time.

In a fairly recent Tuesday episode of WWE NXT 2.0, a behind-the-scenes segment got aired that showed an attack backstage on Stark by Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The segment saw Stark clenching her left knee after the attack.

The segment was necessary to show, so they could write her off from TV for a while until she's ready to get back in action. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Zoey Stark will be undergoing knee surgery.

Zoey Stark along with Io Shirai had a feud with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin stemming from the beginning of WWE NXT 2.0.

The two pairs faced off against each other in a three-way tag team match at the special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT 2.0 that also included Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirott.

Stark and Shirai ended up losing their WWE NXT 2.0 Women's tag team championship to Dolin and Jayne in the "Scareway to hell" ladder match.

It remains unclear for now how long Zoey Stark will remain on the sidelines due to her injury. We wish her our best in her speedy recovery.

WWE NXT 2.0 to start touring soon

Reports have been going around that WWE NXT 2.0 will start to do non-televised shows again after a long COVID-19 pandemic inspired break from them.

The third brand of WWE hasn't held a single house show since March of last year. But it seems they might be looking to resume house tours back again, with speculation arising after a job opening from WWE.

The position was for a Senior Production Assistant that had its details for requirements include creating and shooting content for various social channels.

It was also listed that the production will remain exclusive to WWE live events, television tapings, talent appearances, etc. Now we can just wait for the time they start touring again.

