WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Who won the viewership battle?

The viewership numbers for this week's episodes of WWE NXT and AEW are finally out. With 786,000 viewers, NXT defeated AEW Dynamite which managed to gain 633,000 viewers. The WWE show saw an increase of 5.4% in their viewership numbers from last week, and they left Dynamite behind by a big margin. This also allowed NXT to reverse the results from last week that saw them trailing behind AEW Dynamite.

As per the reports in WrestlingINC, WWE NXT recorded their second-highest viewership this year, coming close to their highest viewership of 2020 at 794,000 viewers as was recorded for the February 19 episode.

WWE NXT have recorded a growth in their viewership for two consecutive weeks. The Black and Gold brand will look to continue with the same momentum in the coming weeks as they would prefer to be ahead of their rivals on Wednesday nights.

Having said that, things are uncertain for NXT for now as quite a few WWE personalities, in-ring talents, NXT talents, and crew members have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the promotion is not expected to pause the tapings, WWE have a lot of tests planned and more positive test results could affect their plans.

As for AEW, the tapings had to go on without Jon Moxley who was said to have come in contact with 'someone who had contracted' the virus. It was only recently confirmed that the person in question is his wife and WWE presenter, Renee Young.

On this week's episode of NXT, there were quite a few interesting matches that were put up for the show. In the main event, the NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeated Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a triple-threat match to retain his title.

The stakes will be at an all-time high as The Great American Bash continues on Wednesday, July 8 on #WWENXT!#WinnerTakeAll @AdamColePro @RealKeithLee https://t.co/6uwIn1X6XW — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020

This match also allowed Keith Lee to win an opportunity to challenge Adam Cole for his NXT Championship. The two Superstars will lock horns with both their titles on the line in the next week's 'Winner Takes All' match. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book this Championship bout for the next week's episode.