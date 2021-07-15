WWE NXT to air on Syfy later this month

In a couple of weeks, WWE NXT will be on the move from the USA Network to the Syfy channel due to NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2021 Olympic Games.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE NXT will move to the SyFy for both their July 27 and August 3 episodes due to the Olympic Games airing on the USA Network.

Both episodes of NXT will air in their regularly scheduled timeslot of 8 PM EST. The only thing that will change for those two weeks is the channel you'll find it on.

NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games runs from July 23 to August 8. As of this time, it's unknown if this will have any effect on WWE RAW over the next few weeks.

It's also being reported that both episodes of the black and gold brand on Syfy will be taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center and won't be live broadcasts like NXT has normally been as of late.

These episodes will be very important on the road to the next TakeOver event that is scheduled to take place the Sunday after SummerSlam, with the Biggest Party Of The Summer set to air on a Saturday this year.

Due to what transpired on NXT last night, it appears that Samoa Joe will be returning to the ring to face Karrion Kross, who attacked the Samoan Submission Machine following his successful title defense against Johnny Gargano. Joe was appointed the special guest referee for that contest.

What do you think of WWE NXT moving to the SyFy channel for a few weeks? Will a channel change deter you from watching live? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

