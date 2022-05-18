WWE NXT announces house shows to commence in June, unveils dates 

On the latest edition of the show, WWE NXT announced the commencement of house shows from next month.

The live events are set to take place in Florida between June 10 and July 23. Currently, details for eight house shows have been announced. Tickets for the shows will be available for sale from May 20 onwards on Etix.

The dates and locations of the eight live shows so far are as follows:

June 10 at the University Arena Community Complex in Tampa, Florida

June 11 at the Largo Events Center in Largo, Florida

June 24 at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida

June 25 at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida

July 8 at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida

July 9 at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida

July 22 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida

July 23 at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida

Check out the tweet announcing the same:

This will be the brand's first time back on the road in nearly two years. The last NXT live event was in March 2020. The live events came to a halt due to the global pandemic, lockdown, and travel restrictions, whereas the televised shows transpired as usual with a limited audience.

Edited by Angana Roy