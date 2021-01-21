WWE NXT announces the signing of three new talents, including Priscilla Kelly 

WWE has announced that it has signed three new talents to NXT. Priscilla Kelly is arguably the most notable name in this trio.

On WWE NXT's official Twitter page, the company announced that it has signed Kelly, Lacey Ryan and Elayna Black. These three women will compete in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

All three competitors have been successful on the independent wrestling scene, and now they'll have the chance to compete for WWE, the most prominent promotion in the world. They have already been renamed, so they're officially members of the WWE roster.

The trio will hope to thrive in the spotlight when they compete in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This tournament often gives new competitors the chance to impress the fans. Kelly, Ryan and Black will hope to capitalize on that opportunity. Kelly and Black, who have been named as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade, respectively, will team together. Ryan (Zoey Stark) will tag with Marina Shafir.

Who are WWE's new signings?

Lacey Ryan in FSW

Many WWE fans might recognize Priscilla Kelly. She competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where Deonna Purrazzo eliminated her in the first round. Kelly has become quite a controversial figure in the wrestling industry, as she has done some infamous spots at independent shows.

Elayna Black and Lacey Ryan have been quite successful in their respective careers. Ryan recently reigned as the FSW Women's Champion, and she defended the title on UWN Primetime Live. She has also competed for SHIMMER. Black has been a mainstay with Game Changer Wrestling, and she competed on AEW Dark last year.

Black is still quite early in her career, but she has already wrestled all over the country. Despite her young age, she already has plenty of experience. She'll hope to hit the ground running in NXT, and that journey starts in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.