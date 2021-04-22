WWE NXT: April 20 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Kyle O'Reilly in the main event 

WWE NXT continues to prosper on Tuesday nights unopposed.

This week's episode of NXT did a good job, for the most part, on varying up the superstars that we saw the week before.

NXT are making use of their deep talent pool and keeping things fresh weekly. That certainly reflected in the numbers this week as a result.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 841,000 viewers, up from last week's 805,000.

With NXT's numbers continuing to rise on its new night, this is something that should please WWE and USA Network.

NXT: 841,000

18-49: 0.23 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 21, 2021

WWE NXT placed 27th overall on cable Tuesday

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a rise from last week from 0.22 to 0.23. The demo was a slight increase from last week but still impressive since cable news dominated most of Tuesday. NXT not taking a hit is a good sign.

Last week, WWE NXT took the eighth spot on cable for Wednesday, one of its best spots in recent memory. This week, they dropped to the 27th spot on cable. But on a day dominated by news shows, this was to be expected.

WWE NXT opened up last night with an in-ring promo between Kyle O'Reilly and Cameron Grimes.

That promo led to O'Reilly facing Grimes in the main event of the show. It's evident between TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and last night that NXT is building the brand around O'Reilly from now on.

Last night O'Reilly was teased as the next challenger for NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a match that the WWE Universe should very much enjoy.

