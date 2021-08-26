WWE NXT: August 24 episode viewership revealed featuring TakeOver 36 fallout

It appears that spoilers didn't really affect WWE NXT as the black and gold saw an increase in viewership compared to last week.

There was a lot of talk online this week with NXT being so bent out of shape about spoilers leaking for their taped shows that viewership would be down following NXT TakeOver 36. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 685,000 viewers, up from last week's 654,000. While it's only a minimal jump, an increase in viewership on a taped show following NXT TakeOver 36 should be a victory for Triple H and the brand.

WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 685,000 viewers on average.



205,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (0.16 rating).



That’s up 5% from last week in total viewership and up 2% in 18 to 49.



According to Showbuzz it ranked #27 for the day in 18-49. pic.twitter.com/XpRSyil5Ah — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 25, 2021

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a rise from last week from 0.15 to 0.16. With viewership and demo both up, it's a sign that there are certainly fans out there who enjoy Triple H's vision of the black and gold brand and don't want to see it change.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 31st on cable for Wednesday. This time around, they were in the 27th spot on the cable. This has to be encouraging for NXT to see the numbers rise despite spoilers for the show being all over the internet.

This week's episode of WWE NXT opened with a Million Dollar Championship celebration featuring the new titleholder, Cameron Grimes, and the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

The show's main event was a six-man tag match between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma, which saw Elektra Lopez attacking B-Fab in the show's closing moments.

What did you think of WWE NXT this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

