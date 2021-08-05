WWE NXT: August 3 episode viewership revealed as Dexter Lumis battles Johnny Gargano

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT found themselves on Syfy due to the USA Network's coverage of the Olympic Games. But did a second week on the same channel cause an increase in viewership? The answer is, unfortunately, no.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, this week's edition of WWE NXT stayed even with last week's show bringing in 520,000 viewers. You've gotta imagine that Triple H and company are relieved that the short stay on Syfy is finished, and the black and gold brand can return to the USA Network starting next week.

Last night's #NXT drew 520,000, the same as last week also on SyFy. The 18-49 demo dropped to 0.10 (from 0.12). Overall cable rating was 0.33, same as last week. More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) August 4, 2021

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw another drop from last week's 0.12 to 0.10. With viewership staying even and the demo going down, it doesn't seem like the numbers can get any lower for the black and gold brand. Luckily, WWE NXT returns to the USA Network next week, and with any luck, their numbers should begin to rise, heading into TakeOver 36.

It is also being speculated among the WWE Universe that NXT Champion Karrion Kross losing two of his last three matches on RAW despite being undefeated in NXT has hurt the momentum of the black and gold brand.

Some are worried that the losses Kross has suffered will take away from his match against Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, which takes place during SummerSlam weekend.

WWE NXT kicked off this week with a tag team match between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma as the two factions continue to go to war with one another.

The main event of the show saw Johnny Gargano go one-on-one with Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match due to the odd relationship between Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

