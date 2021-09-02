WWE NXT: August 31 episode viewership revealed as Ridge Holland battles Tommaso Ciampa

The numbers continue to rise for the black and gold brand of WWE NXT.

While WWE NXT will be changing on September 14 when the show returns to their live format from the Capitol Wrestling Center, it hasn't stopped the NXT faithful from tuning into these taped shows to watch their favorite NXT Superstars.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 717,000 viewers, up from last week's 685,000 number. With another rise in viewership for a taped show, the black and gold brand seems to be heading in a positive direction. But who knows where the show will end up in a few weeks' time.

WWE NXT on USA Network last night was watched by 717,000 viewers.



217,000 (0.17 ) were aged 18 to 49.



It ranked #23 for the day on cable in 18 to 49, according to Showbuzz.https://t.co/oGv9eCF34B



More details and analysis later at https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/IFZOWdaVrj — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 1, 2021

WWE NXT placed 23rd overall on cable Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a rise from last week from 0.16 to 0.17. With the viewership and demo both up, while it's obviously too late to change course as the Capitol Wrestling Center is currently undergoing a remodel, it might be in WWE's best interest not to change this brand up as much as they are planning to.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 27th spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they rose to the 23rd spot on cable. The numbers have risen across the board for NXT in recent weeks, and if nothing else, Triple H can take solace in the fact that fans enjoy his vision for the black and gold brand.

WWE NXT opened up this week with Mandy Rose going one-on-one with Sarray.

The main event saw Tommaso Ciampa go to war with Ridge Holland to avenge his tag team partner Timothy Thatcher being put on the shelf the week before.

What did you think of WWE NXT this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande