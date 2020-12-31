NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to return in two weeks

The WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be back in 2021. On tonight's episode of the Black and Gold Brand, it was announced that the premier competition, which honors the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, will commence in two weeks on January 13.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is back!#WWENXThttps://t.co/JJ72EIWNb1 — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was started way back in August 2015 as a tribute to The American Dream.

It has since been held annually and features a single-elimination tournament including eight or 16 tag-teams. The tournament winner earn the opportunity to challenge the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

Previous winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic include current NXT Champion Finn Balor and WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe, who won the inaugural tournament in 2015.

Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have also win it, as well as the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black. The unexpected duo of Pete Dunne and current RAW Superstar Riddle won the tournament last year and then defeated the Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Who could become the new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships?

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are the current NXT Tag Team Champions, but their reign could be soon in jeopardy when the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners eventually challenge Team One-Two for the titles.

Although WWE has not disclosed all the teams that will be contending for the 2021 version of the tournament, Adam Cole has announced that he and Roderick Strong will be entering the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Other possible participants could be the odd pairing of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, Legado del Fantasma, Grizzled Young Veterans, and even Ever-Rise.