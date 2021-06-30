WWE NXT is bringing back the Breakout Tournament in July

Back in 2019, NXT GM William Regal announced the NXT Breakout Tournament, which introduced the fans to names such as Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isiah "Swerve" Scott, and Dexter Lumis. Tonight, the black and gold brand announced that the tourney will be making a comeback in two weeks.

According to the details we have so far, the new Breakout Tournament is set to kick off on July 13th - two weeks from now - and this Friday's episode of 205 Live (which was pre-taped before NXT began tonight) will feature some qualifying matches.

Eight new stars have been advertised to compete, though there's no word on who they might be. We will be introduced to them in the two weeks leading up to the tournament's start.

The last NXT Breakout Tournament was a major success

The 2019 NXT Breakout tournament was won by Jordan Myles (aka ACH), who defeated Cameron Grimes in the finals to earn himself a Championship match of his choosing.

Myles would go on to challenge then-NXT Champion Adam Cole, though coming up short in an otherwise impressive showing. Jordan would eventually leave the brand and the company shortly thereafter regarding a controversy over a T-shirt image designed for him. ACH has since announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Nearly every competitor in the previous Breakout Tournament, except Myles, has gone on to significant success in NXT, with Angel Garza even moving on to the main roster as well.

Garza and Bronson Reed were the first two participants to obtain gold in NXT, with Garza defeating Lio Rush to obtain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and Reed besting Johnny Gargano to win the North American Title. Hopefully, this new tournament will introduce the world to even more exciting performers.

