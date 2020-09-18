WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor reveals how he feels about Karrion Kross' injury

Finn Balor has come a long way in his career in WWE. During his time working for the company, Finn Balor has held the WWE NXT Championship twice, with his second reign currently ongoing, and has also held titles on the main roster, including being the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

Balor has spent a large part of his career in NXT. However, he knows what it's like to be sidelined with an injury. The night that he won the WWE Universal Championship, he was injured in the match against Seth Rollins. As a result, he had to relinquish the title the next night on Monday Night RAW in a heartbreaking segment. He would then have to stay out of action for almost a year before he returned to action. Currently, he's back in NXT.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Finn Balor talked about Karrion Kross' injury and how he related to it.

Finn Balor talks about Karrion Kross' injury

Karrion Kross won the WWE NXT Championship after defeating Keith Lee, but he was injured during that match and had to relinquish the title later. Finn Balor talked about him and said that he had a lot of sympathy for Kross, having gone through the same thing.

"I feel so much sympathy for (Kross') situation having gone through an almost identical situation myself four years ago with the Universal Championship."

"I don't need the brand; I made the brand, and now the brand needs me."



Form a queue, because the line to challenge #WWENXT Champion @FinnBalor starts HERE. ❌ pic.twitter.com/u17G27aEbM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 17, 2020

Finn Balor went on to say that he wanted to face Karrion Kross when he eventually returned from injury.

"That match is something that needs to happen, not only for him to come back and prove himself, but for me to prove myself against him and say, 'you were champ, you had to relinquish the Championship, you were never beaten.' So for me, I need to beat him as much as he needs to beat me to reclaim the Championship. So when he's fit and healthy, that's the match we need to get to."

