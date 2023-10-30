WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov names 30-plus year veteran for a first-time-ever dream match

Ilja Dragunov is currently the face of WWE NXT as the top champion on the brand after he defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the title. Further, Dragunov has a massive superstar in mind as his dream opponent in the near future.

The current batch of NXT stars have gotten way more exposure on WWE's main roster even compared to the stars of the Black-and-Gold Era when they invaded the main roster. There are a handful of talent that's ready to move to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown at a moment's notice.

Recently, Ilja Dragunov was seen promoting the NXT TV Special Halloween Havoc 2023. Speaking to TV Insider, Dragunov spoke about eventually going to the main roster and named current United States Champion Rey Mysterio as his dream opponent in the near future. Check it out:

"There are so many people. Rey Mysterio is someone I’ve had in my mind for a very long time because he was one of the first people I saw on the job. He is still active and an outstanding performer. He has done it for a long time. Personally, I would like to work with anyone who can make special moments." [H/T - TV Insider]

Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his NXT Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023

Last year, Ilja Dragunov relinquished the NXT United Kingdom Championship and went on a hiatus to deal with ongoing injuries. Later, he appeared for NXT in the United States and joined the developmental brand as a full-time performer.

He immediately entered into a feud with JD McDonagh and Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he was unable to win the title in a Triple Threat match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

Earlier this year, The Mad Dragon returned to the promotion after being taken out by McDonagh. He entered the NXT North American division and also ended his feud with JD McDonagh.

Later, Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker to become the new number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship. In a rematch at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, he finally became the NXT Champion.

After the event, Carmelo Hayes won a Triple Threat match and became the new number-one contender. In the main event of WWE Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2, the two will have their third encounter for the NXT Championship.

