Wade Barrett was recently interviewed by Digital Spy, where he talked about various aspects of his career in wrestling, including his time working with NWA. Barrett, in his interview, went on to expand on NWA's unfortunate condition since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and where the promotion can go from here.

Ever since he left WWE, Wade Barrett stepped away from in-ring action and instead focused his attention on working as a commentator and in other non-wrestling roles. Even after he has returned to WWE a few months back, Wade Barrett has not joined in an in-ring role, instead choosing to work as a part of the broadcast team on the WWE NXT desk.

Wade Barrett on working in NWA before coming to WWE

Wade Barrett was an important part of the NWA broadcasting team, and in his interview, he said that he appreciated working with them as he enjoyed the working environment that existed in NWA.

EXCLUSIVE | Marty Scurll speaks with Stu Bennett on his future on #NWAPowerrr



See the full interview on Episode 10 - https://t.co/FqUiLPgzY9@StuBennett @MartyScurll pic.twitter.com/RXhcGVDE0C — NWA (@nwa) December 17, 2019

Wade Barrett went on to talk about how NWA had to shut down thanks to the pandemic, and how unfortunate it was, as they were going through a huge spurt of growth at the time.

"I loved working with NWA. I really appreciated the opportunity when they called me up. I enjoyed their product, I also enjoyed the environment that they put together and it was an exciting, fun place to work for the short period that I was there. In terms of the people who've been hit hardest by the pandemic I would say they have, they were riding a real wave of growth at the time that it hit and obviously they had to shut down completely. But the positive thing is, I think the tools and the setup is there and I think when the pandemic is over and we get this vaccine finally, I think they'll be back up and running again."

Thanks to all who tuned in to @NWA #IntoTheFire & helped create an historic night. I felt like a fan, but one lucky enough to sit ringside and work with pros like @JoeGalliNews. What a show, the best wrestling in the biz 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wCsSLTdw07 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 15, 2019

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, who was a fellow member in Nexus along with Wade Barrett, and was a big part of the invading NXT force.