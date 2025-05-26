  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ava Raine
  • WWE NXT GM Ava officially debuts 2 new stars at Battleground

WWE NXT GM Ava officially debuts 2 new stars at Battleground

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 26, 2025 00:52 GMT
Battleground is live on Netflix [Image credits: Ava
Battleground is live on Netflix [Image credits: Ava's Instagram]

WWE NXT General Manager Ava was recently spotted conversing with two new stars backstage at the Battleground Premium Live Event. The stars are none other than AAA's Chik Tormenta and Dalys.

Ad

During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE made a huge announcement about acquiring the Mexican lucha libre wrestling promotion AAA. Since then, the Stamford-based company has been marketing the Worlds Collide event, which is scheduled for the same day, June 7, as Money in the Bank 2025.

Tonight at Battleground, NXT General Manager Ava was seen conversing with AAA stars Chik Tormenta and Dalys, who made their first-ever appearance on a WWE show. Although their conversation couldn't be heard, the commentary team highlighted that it might be related to Worlds Collide.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video of Ava's meeting with Chik Tormenta and Dalys below:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

Since the sports entertainment juggernaut acquired AAA, many lucha libre stars have appeared on its programming. Many believe the company might start to bring in more talent from AAA to give them the spotlight on weekly TV, similar to what World Wrestling Entertainment has been doing with TNA.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for showcasing the lucha libre promotion's stars more often.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications