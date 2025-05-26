WWE NXT GM Ava officially debuts 2 new stars at Battleground

WWE NXT General Manager Ava was recently spotted conversing with two new stars backstage at the Battleground Premium Live Event. The stars are none other than AAA's Chik Tormenta and Dalys.
During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE made a huge announcement about acquiring the Mexican lucha libre wrestling promotion AAA. Since then, the Stamford-based company has been marketing the Worlds Collide event, which is scheduled for the same day, June 7, as Money in the Bank 2025.
Tonight at Battleground, NXT General Manager Ava was seen conversing with AAA stars Chik Tormenta and Dalys, who made their first-ever appearance on a WWE show. Although their conversation couldn't be heard, the commentary team highlighted that it might be related to Worlds Collide.
Check out the video of Ava's meeting with Chik Tormenta and Dalys below:
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Since the sports entertainment juggernaut acquired AAA, many lucha libre stars have appeared on its programming. Many believe the company might start to bring in more talent from AAA to give them the spotlight on weekly TV, similar to what World Wrestling Entertainment has been doing with TNA.
It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for showcasing the lucha libre promotion's stars more often.