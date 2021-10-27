Io Shirai breaks silence after horrifying spot during NXT Halloween Havoc

Io Shirai recently took to Twitter to send a message to her opponent Indi Hartwell after her brutal spot in the women's tag team title match on NXT Halloween Havoc.

Shirai and Zoey Stark put the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match on Tuesday night. In this contest, Toxic Attraction and the team of Hartwell and Persia Pirotta challenged for the gold. After a competitive match that lasted over 12 minutes, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne emerged victorious.

This bout featured plenty of hard-hitting action, and at one point, Io Shirai took one of the wildest bumps fans have ever seen. The former NXT Women's Champion was about to grab the title when Hartwell tipped the ladder over. As a result, Shirai had a nasty fall to the outside, and she painfully landed on a ladder.

The spot looked absolutely horrific, as the champion came crashing down onto the ladder. At first, it looked like she landed neck-first, but upon closer inspection, she twisted her body at the last moment to protect herself. The Japanese star later took to Twitter and provided an update on her condition.

紫雷イオ、Io Shirai @shirai_io

I will always keep getting up to do my best.Just sad that the title is not on my waist...

#HalloweenHavoc

#WWENXT I am not dead.I will always keep getting up to do my best.Just sad that the title is not on my waist... I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best.Just sad that the title is not on my waist...

#HalloweenHavoc

#WWENXT https://t.co/b6sqoS5eds

Based on this tweet, it seems like Shirai is okay after this scary fall, though she's disappointed that she and Stark lost the bout.

What's next for Io Shirai after NXT Halloween Havoc?

Io Shirai has been the centerpiece of the most talented women’s division in the wrestling world for over a year now. After she won the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: In Your House, she had a successful run with the title before she lost it to Raquel Gonzalez.

Earlier this year, Shirai and Stark defeated Hartwell and Candice LeRae to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. After a reign that lasted nearly four months, the duo lost their titles last night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Io Shirai is one of the best performers in WWE, and because she has accomplished everything in NXT, it's the right time to bring her to the main roster. WWE Smackdown could certainly use more depth in the women's division, and adding Shirai to the roster would give the blue brand a fan-favorite star.

What did you think about Shirai's match at NXT Halloween Havoc? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Io Shirai's match at NXT Halloween Havoc? Yes No 7 votes so far