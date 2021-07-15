WWE NXT: July 13th episode viewership revealed

Last night's WWE NXT offered a strong follow-up to last week's Great American Bash special, which was headlined by a main event for the NXT Championship. But did they see another increase in viewership?

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 705,000 viewers, up from last week's 654,000. It was a nice jump in viewership as the black and gold brand didn't have to go up against the NBA Finals last night.

This is NXT's highest viewership number since the beginning of May. Triple H should be feeling quite pleased today with these numbers.

WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 705,000 viewers.



📊 Read more details and analysis: https://t.co/KkyaDumEAR pic.twitter.com/3h17on09cV — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 14, 2021

WWE NXT sees an increase in viewership and demo while not dealing with the NBA Finals

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a rise as well from last week from 0.18 to 0.19. With both the viewership and demo going up, the black and gold brand continues to head in the right direction across the board.

Both WWE RAW and NXT benefited from not going up against the NBA Finals this week. It will be interesting to see how AEW Dynamite fairs this evening as they go up against game four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

WWE NXT opened last night with Ember Moon going one-on-one with Dakota Kai. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was in Kai's corner and was challenged by Xia Li after the matchup.

Mandy Rose also made a surprise return to the black and gold brand and she watched the bout between Sarray and Gigi Dolin very closely.

The main event of the evening saw Karrion Kross defend his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee.

What did you think of WWE NXT last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Alan John