WWE NXT: July 27 episode viewership sees a big drop with the move to Syfy

WWE NXT had been building some momentum over the last couple of weeks on the USA Network as they continue their build-up to NXT TakeOver 36. But last night's move to SyFy due to USA Network's coverage of the Olympic Games took away a large chunk of their viewership.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 520,000 viewers, which is way down from last week's 709,000 number. Between the move to Syfy last night due to USA Network's coverage of the Olympic Games and the show being taped, a drop was obviously expected.

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a big drop as well from last week from 0.20 to 0.12. With both the viewership and demo going down, the black and gold brand will need to continue to deal with the same hassles next week before getting their regular show back on track on August 10.

The big storyline coming out of last night's episode of WWE NXT saw Samoa Joe tenure his resignation as a member of NXT management in favor of becoming an in-ring competitor once again. Samoa Joe will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver 36.

WWE NXT kicked off last night with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher taking on Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan in tag team action.

The main event of the show saw Adam Cole go one-on-one with Bronson Reed in a fantastic matchup.

What did you think of WWE NXT last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

