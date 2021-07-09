WWE NXT: July 6 episode viewership revealed as Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly collide

This week WWE NXT had their annual Great American Bash special, which produced a title change and multiple excellent matches. But did it improve their viewership this week?

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 654,000 viewers, up from last week's 636,000 number. While this might not be seen as a big increase to some, the fact they raised their audience against game one of the NBA Finals should be seen as a victory for the black and gold brand.

WWE NXT sees a very nice increase in the 18-49 demo this week

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a nice bump as well from last week from 0.13 to 0.18. With both the viewership and demo going up, you gotta believe that Triple H was pretty thrilled with these numbers today when they were up against such stiff competition.

The WWE NXT product continues to improve on a weekly basis as it seems the black and gold brand is finding its stride heading into the summer. It will be interesting to see when NXT can finally leave the Capitol Wrestling Center and return to Full Sail University.

WWE NXT kicked off their Great American Bash special on Tuesday with MSK defending the NXT World Tag Team Titles against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

The show's main event saw an excellent rematch between former members of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Next week, Johnny Gargano will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee.

Edited by Greg Bush