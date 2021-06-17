WWE NXT: June 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Samoa Joe returns

Samoa Joe has returned to WWE NXT as an enforcer for General Manager William Regal. But did the return of The Samoan Submission Machine coincide with an increase in viewership for the black-and-gold brand?

According to the PWTorch, this week's episode of WWE NXT brought in 695,000 viewers, a slight increase from last week's number of 669,000. With the rumors of Samoa Joe's return leading into the show, it's not a surprise that NXT saw a nice increase in viewership this week.

#WWENXT will never be the same!@SamoaJoe is here to take care of some business. pic.twitter.com/XzMIR1j5NI — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 16, 2021

Beyond Joe's return, the show featured the fallout out NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Plus, Kushida defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge.

NXT's demographic rating remains the same as last week

WWE NXT logo

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demographic, WWE NXT stayed consistent with last week's 0.19 rating. Given Samoa Joe's return and the aftermath of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it was fair to expect an increase, but the number remained the same.

NXT's viewership numbers have somewhat lagged, but the numbers for Tuesday's show could be a step back in the right direction.

This week's episode of WWE NXT opened with general manager William Regal teasing that he would step down from the position. But an interruption by NXT Champion Karrion Kross led to the return of former NXT Champion Samoa Joe. He will serve as Regal's enforcer on the black-and-gold brand.

In the main event of the show, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher faced The Grizzled Young Veterans in a Tag Team Tornado match.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE NXT? What was your favorite match or segment? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier