WWE NXT: June 22 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Diamond Mine debuts

Last night's episode of WWE NXT tried to capitalize on the return of Samoa Joe by debuting the mysterious Diamond Mine faction that the black and gold brand has been hyping for weeks. But did it help with NXT's viewership this week?

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 665,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 695,000 number. With the return of Samoa Joe last week, many would have predicted a rise in viewership, but it wasn't meant to be.

Last night's #NXT on USA Network drew 665,000 viewers, down from last week's 695,000, but right in the typical range the last couple months. 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from 0.19. More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 23, 2021

WWE NXT sees a small decline in viewership and demo this week

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a slight drop as well from last week from 0.19 to 0.17. With both the viewership and demo going down, it's probably not what NXT was hoping for last night. However, they are still going head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs for a couple more weeks.

The real test for WWE NXT and all other wrestling programming will be what happens in a few weeks when the NBA Playoffs conclude, and things start to return to normal. We'll find out soon enough.

WWE NXT opened last night with Adam Cole going one-on-one with relative newcomer Carmelo Hayes (FKA Christian Casanova) in a really fun matchup.

The close of the show saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida take on Kyle O'Reilly in an excellent main event. Afterward, O'Reilly and Cole brawled out of the Capitol Wrestling Center as The Diamond Mine, led by Roderick Strong, debuted and laid out Kushida.

