WWE NXT: May 4 episode viewership and ratings revealed after a main event title change 

WWE NXT was not short on star power on Tuesday night as viewers saw the return of both Finn Balor and Karrion Kross to television. Another appearance from WWE Hall of Famer, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and a great main event were the show's highlights. But how was the black and gold brand's viewership this week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 761,000 viewers, up from last week's 744,000. With the show bookended by two high-profile matches, including a title change, it's no surprise that the show saw a bump in viewership this week.

WWE NXT placed 21st overall on cable Tuesday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw another drop from last week from 0.22 to 0.18. The fact the demo has decreased two weeks in a row will have been surprising for the black and gold brand. Especially after the entertaining show they put on last night.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 11th spot on cable for Wednesday, way up from what they've been doing as of late. This week, they dropped down to the 21st spot. Hopefully, this is something that NXT can rebound from next week.

WWE NXT opened this week with a pinfalls count anywhere match between Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff.

The main event was a Street Fight that saw Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend their NXT Women's Tag Team titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

