WWE NXT possibly hosting two TakeOver events in October

WWE NXT is apparently set to host two TakeOver events in October if their plans come to fruition according to a report from PWInsider. However, given the current pandemic and the situation surrounding Covid-19 that is looking less and less likely every day.

NXT is apparently set to host a TakeOver after SummerSlam, which will be on 4th October. It should be noted that this comes after NXT TakeOver: XXX which will be taking place on SummerSlam weekend on 22nd August. However, that is not the only event set to take place in October. NXT UK was scheduled to have a TakeOver in Dublin, Ireland on 25th October, but now that is looking like it will not happen.

With the world still in the middle of a pandemic and no clear sign as to when things will go back to a slightly more relaxed state, NXT UK has not been operating throughout this time in WWE. In light of that, unless there is a miracle, it's very likely that the event will not take place as it was previously scheduled to.

NXT TakeOver: XXX

While the future NXT TakeOver events are still up in the air, it appears that WWE is setting up for quite the event at NXT TakeOver: XXX. It is the 30th TakeOver event and was originally supposed to take place in TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, that changed and the event will now be taking place at Full Sail University.

Heading into the event, there is still a lot to be decided about what matches will be taking place. Keith Lee surrendered his NXT North American Championship as a result of which the title is up for grabs in a Ladder Match at the event. So far, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest have been confirmed, with the third spot going to either Kushida, Cameron Grimes, and another yet to be announced competitor, while the final two spots are still to be decided as well.

The current card is as follows, with more matches to be announced.