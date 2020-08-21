WWE NXT ratings jump in absence of AEW Dynamite

This week's ratings on WWE NXT saw a significant jump as the show registered a 38% increase in its viewership numbers. With the total figure account for 853,000 viewers overnight, WWE NXT recorded their highest ratings this year. It is important to note that this week, there was no broadcast, AEW Dynamite, on Wednesday.

Instead, the show has been postponed to Saturday in order to fit the TV schedule. Unsurprisingly, this week's show of WWE NXT also saw them record higher numbers in key demographics.

NXT: 853,000

AEW: 0 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 20, 2020

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will now be aired on Saturday. The WWE NXT Takeover: XXX pay-per-view is also scheduled for the same day.

Details about WWE NXT Takeover: XXX match card

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2020, the promotion has an action-packed NXT: Takeover event lined up. NXT Champion Keith Lee is set to defend his title against Karrion Kross. The latter had his eyes set to Lee's Championship ever since the 'Moment Maker' ended Adam Cole's historic title reign.

In the weeks that followed, Kross brutalised several WWE Superstars on the roster to get Lee's attention. Even during their contract signing, Scarlett used fire to attack Lee and send across a stern warning. Both Superstars are now set to engage in a brutal encounter at the upcoming Takeover event.

Besides, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will lock horns with Dakota Kai with her title on the line. While Shirai is confident about her upcoming championship match, Kai will have Raquel Gonzalez in her corner.

Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream are set to compete in a 5-man Ladder Match that will crown the next North American Champion. On the other hand, Breezango, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, and Legado del Fantasma will compete in a Triple threat tag team match to determine the no. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Finally, there are two non-title matches on the card. Adam Cole is set to lock horns with Pat McAfee to put an end to their short-term feud. And, Finn Balor is set to compete against Timothy Thatcher in a Single's Match to settle the grudge arising from their last few altercations.