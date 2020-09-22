WWE NXT reportedly affected by COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE has had some issues with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Many Superstars and on-screen personalities struggled with it, including Kayla Braxton, AJ Styles, and Renee Paquette.

When WWE decided to put Superstars around ringside to liven up their shows, talent were seen wearing masks on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Though RAW and SmackDown have moved onto the ThunderDome, NXT still uses the PC crowd.

It's been a little while since WWE experienced an outbreak. However, it looks like the Black and Gold Brand has actually been dealing with COVID-19 for several weeks now.

WWE NXT riddled with a COVID-19 outbreak; severely affects NXT creative

As reported by John Alba today, it looks like there was a COVID-19 outreak within NXT. Alba's report was confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, stating that several PC classes were canceled.

Multiple sources: there was a COVID-19 outbreak within #NXT recently. Working on the details, but sources indicate it may have had a decent effect on creative. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 22, 2020

The outbreak has taken place over the past few weeks, and it's believed that a coach has accidentally spread it. Alba further stated that the company had gotten a little relaxed regarding their mask regulations, which was probably a leading factor in the outbreak.

Source indicates some have gotten relaxed with mask wearing, especially in spots where some people congregate and there was concern over that.



Am told people were still testing positive as recently as this weekend, with the belief being a coach accidentally spread it. #WWE #NXT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 22, 2020

It's unknown what this all means for NXT, as we don't know which, if any NXT Superstars have contracted COVID-19. We'll have to wait and see what changes. Alba said that WWE was receiving positive tests as recent as this weekend, which doesn't bode well, as it means that the company has yet to get the situation under control.